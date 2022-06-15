The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Dieter Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed)

2nd hand book in very good condition.

More than 800 colour photos, 264 pages.

Text: Hartmut Lehbrink

Biographies of the world champions Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Damon Hill, Mika Hakkinen, and Jacques Villeneuve as well as briefer profiles of 22 more drivers of this era: Jean Alesi, Rubens Barrichello, Jenson Button, David Coulthard, Pedro Diniz, Giancarlo Fisichella, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Nick Heidfeld, Johnny Herbert, Eddie Irvine, Felipe Massa, Juan Pablo Montoya, Olivier Panis, Kimi Räikkönen, Mika Salo, Takuma Sato, Ralf Schumacher, Jarno Trulli, Jos Verstappen, Mark Webber, Alexander Wurz and Alessandro Zanardi.

Foreword Jean Todt. Recollections to the time record Bernie Ecclestone, Ross Brawn, Flavio Briatore, Mika Hakkinen, Martin Brundle, Felipe Massa and Max Flückiger.