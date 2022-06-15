The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Dieter Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783000210877
UPC:
9783000210877
MPN:
9783000210877
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed) (9783000210877)
  • The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed) (9783000210877)
  • The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed) (9783000210877)
  • The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed) (9783000210877)
  • The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed) (9783000210877)
  • The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed) (9783000210877)
  • The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed) (9783000210877)
  • The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era (Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, 2007, Signed) (9783000210877)
$500.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

2nd hand book in very good condition.

More than 800 colour photos, 264 pages.
Text: Hartmut Lehbrink

Biographies of the world champions Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Damon Hill, Mika Hakkinen, and Jacques Villeneuve as well as briefer profiles of 22 more drivers of this era: Jean Alesi, Rubens Barrichello, Jenson Button, David Coulthard, Pedro Diniz, Giancarlo Fisichella, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Nick Heidfeld, Johnny Herbert, Eddie Irvine, Felipe Massa, Juan Pablo Montoya, Olivier Panis, Kimi Räikkönen, Mika Salo, Takuma Sato, Ralf Schumacher, Jarno Trulli, Jos Verstappen, Mark Webber, Alexander Wurz and Alessandro Zanardi.

Foreword Jean Todt. Recollections to the time record Bernie Ecclestone, Ross Brawn, Flavio Briatore, Mika Hakkinen, Martin Brundle, Felipe Massa and Max Flückiger.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
4000
Book Title:
The Great Challenge Volume 5 - The Schumacher Era
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2007
Pages:
264
Author:
Rainer Streve-Mulhens, Dieter and Schlegelmilch
View AllClose