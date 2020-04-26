The Great Race 2002 to 2008 Supercars DVD

Description

On this Exciting release “The Great Race Supercars 2002 – 2008” we look at 30 minute highlights packages of each race. The racing was fast, tight and the best The Great Race had seen to-date. This package also features an achievement that has never happen before or since the first three-peat in The Great Race history. Sit back and watch Holden and Ford battle the mountain “Mount Panorama”.

2002 –Bob Jane T-Marts 1000 M Skaife /J Richards (commodore VX)

2003 – Bob Jane T-Marts 1000 G Murphy / R Kelly (Commodore VY)

2004 – Bob Jane T-Marts 1000 G Murphy/R Kelly (Commodore VY)

2005 – Supercheap Auto 1000 M Skaife / T Kelly (Commodore VZ)

2006 – Supercheap Auto 1000 C Lowndes / J Wincup (Falcon BA)

2007 – Supercheap Auto 1000 C Lowndes / J Wincup (Falcon BF)

2008 – Supercheap Auto 1000 C Lowndes / J Wincup (Falcon BF)

Cat No BHE8146

Duration:
Approximately 3 hours and 50 minutes

