The Mighty MG Magnettes of 33 - The Cars, The Drivers, The Mystery (Graeme Cocks, Premium Edition)

Premium Limited Edition with leather slipcase, individually numbered from K3001 to K3150. Signed

ISBN 9780987280800

- Published by Australia's Motoring Past Vintage Publishers in Western Australia

This Premium Limited Edition of "The Mighty MG Magnettes of 33" is sure to become a real collector's item.



Written by accomplished motoring historian Graeme Cocks, with an introduction by highly-regarded MG historian Mike Allison, this book tells for the first time the real story of the legendary MG K3 Magnettes that swept all before them in 1933. With many previously unpublished photographs from archives and collections around the worl, this major work is a significant contribution to the history of Great Britain's iconic sporting car.

Captain George Eyston called the Mille Miglia race in Italy as "the most strenuous, possibly the most dangerous and certainly the most exciting of all the events in the calendar of speed."

With the construction of the MG Magnette Supercharged, now simply called the K3. in late 1932 the British motor racing community had a car which could compete with the new generation of light racing cars coming out of Europe, particularly Italy.

Two prototypes were built, then three cars were constructed and prepared for the Mille Miglia race.

They swept to a win in the 1100cc class and the team price at the Mille Miglia in 1933.

It is also the story of the other races of '33, including the Ulster Tourist Trophy, and how the great Tazio Nuvolari was secured to race the Mille Miglia winning car in the greatest event on the British racing calendar.

But what happened to these five great. cars and their drivers?

This book tells the story of MG in 1933, why the MG K3 was such a remarkable car, and how these great cars, particularly the Mille Miglia and Ulster TT winning car was almost lost but for its rediscovery many years later.

Graeme Cocks searched archives in Europe. North America and Australia and spoke to dozens of people around the World to discover the, story of the mighty MG Magnettes of 1933. He has put together a story of elation and tragedy, of success and failure and

he has examined the mystrey of the ultimate fate of arguably the greatest MG of all, K3003.