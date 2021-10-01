The Mighty MG Magnettes of 33 - The Cars, The Drivers, The Mystery (Graeme Cocks, Premium Edition)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780987280800_Premium
UPC:
9780987280800_Premium
MPN:
9780987280800_Premium
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Mighty MG Magnettes of 33 - The Cars, The Drivers, The Mystery (Graeme Cocks, Premium Edition)
  • The Mighty MG Magnettes of 33 - The Cars, The Drivers, The Mystery (Graeme Cocks, Premium Edition)
  • The Mighty MG Magnettes of 33 - The Cars, The Drivers, The Mystery (Graeme Cocks, Premium Edition)
$330.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Premium Limited Edition with leather slipcase, individually numbered from K3001 to K3150. Signed

ISBN 9780987280800

- Published by Australia's Motoring Past Vintage Publishers in Western Australia

 

This Premium Limited Edition of "The Mighty MG Magnettes of 33" is sure to become a real collector's item.  

Written by accomplished motoring historian Graeme Cocks, with an introduction by highly-regarded MG historian Mike Allison, this book tells for the first time the real story of the legendary MG K3 Magnettes that swept all before them in 1933. With many previously unpublished photographs from archives and collections around the worl, this major work is a significant contribution to the history of Great Britain's iconic sporting car.

 

 

Captain George Eyston called the Mille Miglia race in Italy as "the most strenuous, possibly the most dangerous and certainly the most exciting of all the events in the calendar of speed."

With the construction of the MG Magnette Supercharged, now simply called the K3. in late 1932 the British motor racing community had a car which could compete with the new generation of light racing cars coming out of Europe, particularly Italy.

Two prototypes were built, then three cars were constructed and prepared for the Mille Miglia race.

They swept to a win in the 1100cc class and the team price at the Mille Miglia in 1933.

It is also the story of the other races of '33, including the Ulster Tourist Trophy, and how the great Tazio Nuvolari was secured to race the Mille Miglia winning car in the greatest event on the British racing calendar.
But what happened to these five great. cars and their drivers?
This book tells the story of MG in 1933, why the MG K3 was such a remarkable car, and how these great cars, particularly the Mille Miglia and Ulster TT winning car was almost lost but for its rediscovery many years later.

Graeme Cocks searched archives in Europe. North America and Australia and spoke to dozens of people around the World to discover the, story of the mighty MG Magnettes of 1933. He has put together a story of elation and tragedy, of success and failure and 

he has examined the mystrey of the ultimate fate of arguably the greatest MG of all, K3003.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Graeme Cocks
Book Title:
The Mighty MG Magnettes of 33 - The Cars, The Drivers, The Mystery
Language:
English
View AllClose

Related Products

MG Competition Cars and Drivers MG Competition Cars and Drivers
Add to Cart

MG Competition Cars and Drivers

Iconografix

$99.95
By: Richard L. Knudson . MG established its winning reputation through competition. In 1925, Cecil Kimber set out to build sports cars and knowing that racing and competition had to be a prime focus...
MG Magnette (Paul Batho, ISBN 9781445686035) MG Magnette (Paul Batho, ISBN 9781445686035)
Add to Cart

MG Magnette (Paul Batho, ISBN 9781445686035)

Amberley Books

$65.00
Publisher: Amberley Publishing Number of pages: 96 Binding: Paperback The MG Magnette ZA was launched in 1953 at the London Motor Show to a mixed reaction. It had obvious similarities to the Wolseley...
Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks) (9780987280879) Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks) (9780987280879)
Add to Cart

Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks)

ASTUTO

$79.95
Soft cover, 208 pp, full colour throughout, 100s of photographs, 285mm W x 225mm H x 17mm D ISBN 9780987280879 Louis Renault was barely 21 years of age when he built a car in his family's garden...