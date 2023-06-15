York's Fabulous Flying Fifties (Graeme Cocks)

Description

270pp with colour photographs throughout, gloss stock, soft cover with lamination.

ISBN 978-0-9872808-9-3

A definitive history of the York Flying Fifty around-the-houses motoring racing events held in the historic town of York in Western Australia. Always spectacular, sometimes chasotic but always great fun, these events held from 1980 to 1987 re-created the halcyon years of motor racing on the streets of towns across Australia. 

Additional Information

Book Title:
York's Fabulous Flying Fifties
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
270
Author:
Graeme Cocks
