York's Fabulous Flying Fifties (Graeme Cocks)

Description
270pp with colour photographs throughout, gloss stock, soft cover with lamination.
ISBN 978-0-9872808-9-3
A definitive history of the York Flying Fifty around-the-houses motoring racing events held in the historic town of York in Western Australia. Always spectacular, sometimes chasotic but always great fun, these events held from 1980 to 1987 re-created the halcyon years of motor racing on the streets of towns across Australia.
Additional Information
Condition Sync Code: 1000
1000
Book Title:
York's Fabulous Flying Fifties
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
270
Author:
Graeme Cocks
Sync Category Code: 261186
261186