Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780987280879
UPC:
9780987280879
MPN:
9780987280879
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks) (9780987280879)
  • Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks) (9780987280879)
  • Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks) (9780987280879)
  • Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks) (9780987280879)
  • Louis Renault's Amazing Type A (Graeme Cocks) (9780987280879)
$79.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Soft cover, 208 pp, full colour throughout, 100s of photographs, 285mm W x 225mm H x 17mm D ISBN 9780987280879

Louis Renault was barely 21 years of age when he built a car in his family's garden shed. He thought he had discovered a better way to transmit power from the engine to the wheels and he was right. His direct drive transmission was a sensation. In a few years, Louis Renault would become known around the world.

This book is the story of the amazing Renault Type A and Louis Renault's struggle to be recognised for his sensational invention.

It also documents the challenge of bringing the one-hundred-and-tenth Renault Type A back to life after countless years of hibernation.

 

View AllClose

Related Products

The Lotus Book The Lotus Book Back
Add to Cart

The Lotus Book - Type 1 to Type 72

CP Press

$195.00
Author: Colin Pitt, Foreword by Len Terry, ISBN: 9781841556239, Hardcover, Published in 2005, 144 pages. The essential guide to historic Lotus cars. Coverage of Colin Chapman's road cars,...
The Amazing Summer Of '55 - front The Amazing Summer Of '55 - back
Add to Cart

The Amazing Summer Of '55 (Eoin Young)

Haynes

$99.95
Author: Eoin Young, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9781844251148, 1st Edition, April, 2005 - The year of motor racing's biggest dramas, worst tragedies and greatest victories - Foreword by Tony...
Bugatti Type 10 to Type 251 Portfolio Bugatti Type 10 to Type 251 Portfolio
Add to Cart

Bugatti Type 10 to Type 251 Brooklands Portfolio

Brooklands Books

$149.95
By: Brooklands Books (Road Test Portfolio). Description - A-BUGRP This book has been compiled for Bugatti owners, enthusiasts and others interested in the marque. In 1955, soon after leaving the...
Out of stock
Jaguar C-type, D-type & Lightweight E-type Register Jaguar C-type, D-type & Lightweight E-type Register Back Cover

Jaguar C-type, D-type & Lightweight E-type Register

$250.00
By Terry Larson, Penny Woodley, Den Carlow and Paul Skilleter, ISBN: 9788799771400, Published in 2014, 240 pages It has been many years since a full listing of all C-type, D-type and Lightweight...