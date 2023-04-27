Zeteo Publishing

Chrysler Album (Auto Review Album Number 190)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854821761
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$19.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Here we have three Chrysler stories: the life of Walter P Chrysler, the Chrysler car brand he created and the Chrysler Corporation, which grew to become the third-largest US auto maker. Also included here is Imperial, which was sometimes a Chrysler model, and at other times a prestige marque in itself. Not described in these pages are Chrysler-badged cars produced in Europe, Australia or elsewhere. These have been covered in previous Auto Review titles.

After a highly successful career in railroad engineering and at Buick, Walter P Chrysler had made his fortune, but he then went on to be an automotive industry troubleshooter, rescuing failing companies. These included Maxwell and Chalmers Detroit, which he reorganised under the Chrysler name. More marques were then added, in a structure similar to the successful General Motors grouping, where each brand targeted a different market sector. This process included the acquistion of Dodge Brothers in 1928 (see Auto Review 183). Two new makes were created by Chrysler Corporation, Plymouth and DeSoto, to be described in a future Auto Review publication, which will also describe Valiant, Barracuda etc. From a firm foothold in the American big three auto makers, Chrysler lost its way, and lost market share. It fell into foreign ownership, first to Daimler-Benz of Germany, then to Fiat of Italy. In January 2021 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën etc) merged to create a new international conglomerate; Stellantis

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Chrysler Album (Auto Review Album Number 190)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
32
Author:
Rod Ward
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162) (9781854821617)
Add to Cart

Lincoln Album (Auto Review Album Number 162)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Lincoln became part of Henry Ford’s automotive empire in 1922, but its origins go back to a much earlier firm set up by Henry Ford in 1899, the Detroit Automobile Co, which collapsed in 1901...
Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171) (9781854821709)
Add to Cart

Thunderbird Album (Auto Review Album Number 171)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Paperback by Rod Ward The Ford Thunderbird was originally conceived as a two-seater sports car, launched in 1955 to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, but the Ford hierarchy was not thrilled by the...
Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175) (9781854821747)
Add to Cart

Corvette Album (Auto Review Album Number 175)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
One and three-quarter million Chevrolet Corvettes have been produced over eight decades, all two-door, two-seat sports cars, and in eight distinct generations. The generations are usually abbreviated...
Subaru Album (Auto Review Album Number 180) (9781854821792)
Add to Cart

Subaru Album (Auto Review Album Number 180)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, ISBN: 9781854821792, Paperback, published in 2022 31 pages Chikuhei Nakajima was an engineer officer with the Japanese Navy who became interested in aviation and set up as an...
Berliet Album (Auto Review Album Number 187)
Add to Cart

Berliet Album (Auto Review Album Number 187)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, Paperback, 31 pages, In the early years of the 20th century the company established by Marius Berliet made cars which were so advanced that they formed the basis of early Sunbeam...
Mercury Album (Auto Review Album Number 188)
Add to Cart

Mercury Album (Auto Review Album Number 188)

Zeteo Publishing

$19.95
Author: Rod Ward, Paperback, 31 pages, Mercury was created as a car marque in 1938 by Edsel Ford, to fill the gap between Ford and Lincoln-Zephyr, competing against middle-priced models from General...