Tickford Racing The Cars 2003 - 2023 book - 20th Anniversary Collectors Edition

This book captures the amazing history of all of the team’s Falcon and Mustang Supercars, from its first foray into V8 Supercars racing in 2003 under the banner of Ford Performance Racing and right through its Prodrive Racing Australia era into today’s Tickford Racing.

Released in 2023 - the team's 20th anniversary season - the 400-page hardcover collectors book follows on from the sold-out Dick Johnson Racing and Perkins Engineering car history books, making this sure to be popular with Supercars and Ford racing enthusiasts.

Featuring the life story of every car raced by the team in the V8 Supercars/ Supercars Championship as well as its forays into the Development/ Super2 Series, it tells the story of the ‘blue’ team through the on and off-track histories of its race cars.

This hardcover collector’s book will be produced in a limited edition of 2000 with each copy individually numbered, making it a truly special collectable item.

It will include the team’s Bathurst 1000 and championship-winning Falcons as well as the Ford Falcons and Mustangs raced by stars of the sport for the team including 2015 Supercars Champion Mark Winterbottom, Craig Lowndes, Glenn Seton, Jason Bright, Cam Waters, Will Davison, Steve Richards, Chaz Mostert and so many more.

V8 Sleuth's Aaron Noonan, Will Dale and Stefan Bartholomaeus are the authors of this book, which includes insight from a range of team figures including drivers, engineers and management.

This publication is a must-have for the collection of any Tickford Racing, Ford, Supercars, Bathurst, motorsport, motoring or automotive enthusiast.