Triple Eight Race Engineering - The Cars 2003 - 2023

This book captures the amazing history of Triple Eight Race Engineering and all of its Falcon and Commodore race cars, from its first foray into V8 Supercars racing in 2003 right through to the current cars.

Released in 2023 - the team's 20th anniversary season - the 416 page book follows on from the sold-out Dick Johnson Racing and Perkins Engineering car history books, making this sure to be popular with Supercars enthusiasts.

Featuring the life story of every car raced by Triple Eight Race Engineering in the V8 Supercars/Supercars Championship, it tells the story of the most successful team of the Supercars era through the history of cars raced by the team.

This hardcover collector’s book will be produced in a limited edition of 2500 copies with each copy individually numbered, making it a truly special collectable item.

V8 Sleuth's Aaron Noonan, Will Dale and Stefan Bartholomaeus have compiled this publication that includes all of the team’s Bathurst 1000 and championship-winning cars driven by Supercars legends Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, Shane van Gisbergen and so many more.

Including insight from Triple Eight figures including Mark Dutton, Jeromy Moore, long-time team engineer Ludo Lucroix and many, many more, this is a must-have publication.

This book is a must-have for the collection of any Triple Eight, Supercars, Bathurst, motorsport, motoring or automotive enthusiast.