Triumph Trident and BSA Rocket 3 - The Complete Story (Peter Henshaw)

The 3-cylinder Triumph Trident and BSA Rocket 3 were developed to compete with Honda’s forthcoming 750cc motorcycle. Initially they did not compare well – although very fast, they lacked sophistication and their quirky styling was offputting – and the decision was made to suspend production. This was not the most auspicious start, but a fightback was initiated and in 1971 the factory race team had a triumphant year including placing 1st, 2nd and 3rd at the Daytona 200. With over 250 photographs, the full rollercoaster-ride history of these bikes is described, including: how the bikes came to be, including a timeline of significant events; a year-by-year account of the evolution of the bikes, through the T150, T160 and Rocket 3; the story of the Hurricane; the full racing history and, finally, the Triumph 3-cylinder bikes today.

Book Title:
Triumph Trident and BSA Rocket 3 - The Complete Story
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
176
Author:
Peter Henshaw
