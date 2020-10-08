TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review Blu-ray

TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review Bluray,

180mph over the crest of a blind hill, clicking up another gear and keeping the throttle wide open for the plunge to the crossroads at the bottom hill… Can you imagine what it feels like?

With street lights, drain covers, road signs and stone walls flashing past just inches from their elbows the best of the world’s road racers live for the thrill of the Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy – a race like no other.

Run on a 37.73 mile course that winds through the Isle of Man’s sleepy countryside on narrow public roads, the TT has been in existence for over a century and every year it draws thousands of visitors from across the globe.

If you’ve never seen the TT get set for the most incredible sporting experience of your life.

These highlights capture the intense speed, excitement and thrill of public roads racing at the sharp end, packed with action from seven solo races. If you think the motorcycle racers are crazy, wait until you see the sidecars! The antics of the drivers and their acrobatic passengers will blow you away.

The Official Review of the 2019 Isle of Man TT Races Fuelled by Monster Energy are totally unmissable, whether you are first timer or a seasoned veteran.