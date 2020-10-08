TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review Blu-ray

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
5017559132477
UPC:
5017559132477
MPN:
5017559132477
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$59.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review Bluray, 

180mph over the crest of a blind hill, clicking up another gear and keeping the throttle wide open for the plunge to the crossroads at the bottom hill… Can you imagine what it feels like?

With street lights, drain covers, road signs and stone walls flashing past just inches from their elbows the best of the world’s road racers live for the thrill of the Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy – a race like no other.

Run on a 37.73 mile course that winds through the Isle of Man’s sleepy countryside on narrow public roads, the TT has been in existence for over a century and every year it draws thousands of visitors from across the globe.

If you’ve never seen the TT get set for the most incredible sporting experience of your life.

These highlights capture the intense speed, excitement and thrill of public roads racing at the sharp end, packed with action from seven solo races. If you think the motorcycle racers are crazy, wait until you see the sidecars! The antics of the drivers and their acrobatic passengers will blow you away.

The Official Review of the 2019 Isle of Man TT Races Fuelled by Monster Energy are totally unmissable, whether you are first timer or a seasoned veteran.

 

 

View AllClose

Related Products

TT 2013 Official Review Blu-Ray TT 2013 Official Review Blu-Ray back cover
Add to Cart

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2013 Blu-ray

Duke Video

$59.95
All the action and excitement of the 2013 Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy in stunning High Definition on this new Blu-ray from Duke. The Official Review brings you full coverage of all...
Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 Blu-Ray Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 Blu-Ray
Add to Cart

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 Blu-Ray

Duke Video

$59.95
4 hours mind blowing action, the first 132mph Lap!, ISBN: 5017559122874 Full highlights of the greatest Road Race on Earth - in stunning High Definition Blu-ray The Official Review of the Isle of...
Isle of Man TT Official Review 2016 Blu-ray Isle of Man TT Official Review 2016 Blu-ray
Add to Cart

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2016 Blu-ray

Duke Video

$59.95
343 minutes, ISBN: 5017559126759 Includes full results of each race. Plus bonus multi-region DVD with two hours of brilliant extras Watch your 2016 Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy...
TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review Bluray TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review Bluray
Add to Cart

TT 2018 Isle Of Man Official Review Bluray

Duke Video

$59.95
The 2018 Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy saw nearly every record broken in a spectacular week of racing that will no doubt go down as one of the best ever. Coming in to TT 2018 the absolute...
TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD (5017559132484)
Add to Cart

TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
180mph over the crest of a blind hill, clicking up another gear and keeping the throttle wide open for the plunge to the crossroads at the bottom hill… Can you imagine what it feels...