TT 2024 Isle Of Man Official Review Blu-ray

SKU:
5017559140335
UPC:
5017559140335
MPN:
5017559134723
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$59.95
Description

Every TT is special but the 2024 event will go down in history as one of its most monumental.



It was a year of firsts as a host of first time winners emerged on the top step of the podium. Milwaukee BMW's Davey Todd claimed his first two wins at the event, including the highly sought after Senior TT. Local lads Ryan and Callum Crowe also claimed their first two TT victories in the sidecars making them the first Manx winners at the TT in over 10 years.



However the year will be forever remembered as the year Michael Dunlop broke his legendary Uncle Joey’s 24-year old record of most TT wins when he claimed the first Supertwin race of the week. The newly crowned King of the Mountain wasn’t finished there though, as he would take his total tally to 29 wins by the end of the fortnight in a masterclass display of road racing.



Expect to see the very best of all this and much more on this exciting official review of the sensational 2024 Isle of Man TT. 

Additional Information

Sync Category Code:
617
