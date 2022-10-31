TT 2022 Isle Of Man Official Review Blu-ray

Following a three year absence, the return of the Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy in 2022 promised to be one for the history books and it certainly delivered.

From the exciting on-track battles between Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman to the controversial tyre issues, TT 2022 was filled with plenty of drama and all the action any road racing fan could ask for. The event also treated fans with some impressive performances from the likes of Dean Harrison, Davey Todd and Jamie Coward as well as a newcomer lap record of 129.8mph from BSB and road racing star Glenn Irwin.

This is the most comprehensive review we’ve ever produced combining the best of the footage from the new ’live’ feed and other footage of the races, including some awesome on-bike recordings. The action is expertly commentated by the four-strong team of Dave Moore and Andrew Coley plus TT star riders Cameron Donald and David ‘Davo’ Johnson, all aided by the latest on-screen data.

Our TT Review video includes an extra 43-minute documentary celebrating 30 years of the iconic Honda Fireblade at the TT. Featuring John McGuinness MBE, Phil McCallen, Ian Hutchinson and Steve Plater.

Against the sun-blessed backdrop of the Isle of Man, the TT Course sadly reminded everyone of the challenge and danger faced by riders competing at up to 200mph in the legendary motorcycle races. Five riders tragically died doing the sport they loved in 2022 and are all respectfully acknowledged in the video.