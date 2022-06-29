TWR and Jaguar's XJS - Inside Tom Walkinshaw's Group A Racing Team (SIGNED)

SIGNED by Allan Scott and John Goss, 2nd hand book in very good condition.

Allan with wife Karen travelled from their native New Zealand to Britain in 1979 to pursue his ambition of becoming involved in the motor racing industry. There he soon joined a small company, Tom Walkinshaw Racing [TWR] as its twelfth employee.

His specialised knowledge of rotary engines was used to help TWR win two consecutive British Saloon Car Championships with their Mazda RX-7s and in the process established TWR's successful Race Engine Division. Both Rover and Jaguar factories then entrusted him with the development of their high performance engine programmes that supported TWR's rapidly expanding worldwide motor sport successes with these manufacturers.

After 15 years with TWR, they returned to New Zealand with daughters Martina and Courtney. Allan then converted their large home in Christchurch into a small 5 star boutique hotel, where they continue to cater for international travellers today. He maintains his interests in motorsport via Group A classic racing and high speed driver training at the local Ruapuna race circuit.

Book Details:

Publisher Code: TD-6550

ISBN 13: 9780987666550

Author: Allan Scott

Published: 2012

Pages: 320

Dimension: 205x265mm

Hard Bound, colour and b/w illustrations

the colour on the dust jacket has scuff marks due to quality of printing (all books).