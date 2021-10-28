Unique Lalique Mascots Volume 3 - The automotive radiator hood & desk ornaments of master glass artisan R. Lalique

Description

Author: G. G. Wainer, ISBN: 9781786235107, hardcover book published in 2020, 142 pages

Many books have been written on this subject; however Unique Lalique Mascots is very specialised, in that it deals with the short production run of glass mascots which were produced during the Art Deco era. 

It may seem unusual that car mascots intended to be fitted to the radiator cap of a vehicle were produced in glass! However this was of a special hardened variety intended specifically for this purpose. The factory located in Wingen-sur-Modder.  During the early part of WW2 with the occupation by the Germans who annexed the Alsace-Lorraine region allowing limited production of some glass products.

These car mascots are now highly sought after by collectors around the world. This latest book covers the subject in great detail and is thought to be the definitive 'Bible' on the subject.

