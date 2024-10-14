Velocette Motorcycles MSS to Thruxton (3rd Edition)

THE definitive development history of the most famous Velocette motorcycles. Includes the most comprehensive appendices ever published on this historic marque.

Features

• THE standard and definitive work on Velocette, now as a third edition

• Redesigned, updated and now in large format

• A comprehensive record & technical analysis of Velocette motorcycle development from MSS tourer to Thruxton racer between 1954 & 1970

• The only detailed history of the M series Velocettes

• Contains practical hints on keeping your Velo going, and is a wonderful reference for the restorer, owner and would be owner

• Heavily illustrated, including much colour