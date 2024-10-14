Description
THE definitive development history of the most famous Velocette motorcycles. Includes the most comprehensive appendices ever published on this historic marque.
Features
• THE standard and definitive work on Velocette, now as a third edition
• Redesigned, updated and now in large format
• A comprehensive record & technical analysis of Velocette motorcycle development from MSS tourer to Thruxton racer between 1954 & 1970
• The only detailed history of the M series Velocettes
• Contains practical hints on keeping your Velo going, and is a wonderful reference for the restorer, owner and would be owner
• Heavily illustrated, including much colour
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Velocette Motorcycles MSS to Thruxton (3rd Edition)
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2010
|
Pages:
|
224
|
Author:
|
Rod Burris
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186