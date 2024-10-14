Veloce Publishing

Velocette Motorcycles MSS to Thruxton (3rd Edition)

Description

THE definitive development history of the most famous Velocette motorcycles. Includes the most comprehensive appendices ever published on this historic marque.

Features

• THE standard and definitive work on Velocette, now as a third edition
• Redesigned, updated and now in large format
• A comprehensive record & technical analysis of Velocette motorcycle development from MSS tourer to Thruxton racer between 1954 & 1970
• The only detailed history of the M series Velocettes
• Contains practical hints on keeping your Velo going, and is a wonderful reference for the restorer, owner and would be owner
• Heavily illustrated, including much colour

