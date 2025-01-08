Victory Driven - Cadillac V-Series, Twenty Years of Velocity

A complete history of Cadillac's ultra-high-performance sub-brand.

Published to coincide with the twentieth anniversary of the birth of the V-Series, Victory explores the historical significance and triumph of the high-performance lineup. The V-Series, launched in 2004 by Cadillac, General Motors's (GM) luxury flagship division, was conceived to challenge Germany's long-revered and dominant special variants by welding the combined might of GM's most advanced technologies in design, engineering, and racing prowess. Over the last twenty years, through the highest effort and with methodical execution, the V-Series has garnered world-class and world-beating status by offering some of the fastest, best-handling, and most dynamic road cars built. Victory stands as the only chronicle of these awe-inspiring machines, examining the origins and evolution of every model in meticulous detail.