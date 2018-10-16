Volkswagen Beetle - A Celebration of the World's Most Popular Car (Richard Copping)

Hardback • 25x25cm • 176 pages

ISBN: 978-1-787113-01-5

Description

Every aspect of the Beetle’s lengthy history described and analysed – from Porsche’s design for Hitler, the British rescue after the war, 20 years of glorious expansion to create a world phenomenon, followed by a determined effort to rid VW of its heritage and finally a successful exile to South America.

Synopsis

The VW Beetle is simply the best-known and most-loved car in the history of the motor car. Amazingly, some of the earliest Beetles, now seven decades old, are still on the road, while more recent examples, particularly the classics from the late 1950s and '60s are many an enthusiast's pride and joy. Created through the ingenuity of Ferdinand Porsche, brought to the brink of series production by Hitler's Nazis and rescued from oblivion by the British after the war, the Beetle soon developed into a phenomenon under the guardianship of Heinz Nordhoff, the VW boss for two decades. Overwhelmingly successful in over 150 countries across the world, most notably in the USA; when the car finally fell from grace in Europe after Nordhoff's death, it was destined to enjoy a revitalised and lengthy swansong in South America. The legendary Beetle’s intriguing story is unravelled in this fascinating and handsome book.

Additional Information

Period Covered: 1933-2003

Models Covered: VW Beetle – 1200, 1300, 1500, 1302S, 1303, Cabriolet – Mexican and Brazilian built Beetles – 1945-2003





The complete Beetle story from Nazi origins to Mexican swansong, lavishly illustrated with a wealth of archive and studio imagery.

Written by an enthusiast, offering a lively yet authoritative style.A wealth of archive imagery including rarely seen pictures of the Beetle across the decades.

Five examples of classic Beetles photographed in the studio.

The final years of Beetle production in both Brazil and Mexico – subject material rarely included in detail in other titles.