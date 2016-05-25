Volkswagen VW Golf, GTI, & Jetta (1999-2005)& TDI diesel (1999-2004) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description
Specific Information: VW Golf, GTI, and Jetta Haynes Repair Manual for 1999 thru 2005 models with four-cylinder engines. Also covers the TDI diesel engine for 1999 thru 2004, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.
Exclusions:
Does not include information specific to models with the VR6 engine, the 5-cylinder engine, 2004 and later TDI-PD diesel engine, R32 AWD models or early 1999 models based on the A3 platform
Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 336
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 96018
ISBN: 9781563927089
Author: Haynes Staff
Description 1:
VW Golf GTi & Jetta P&D, incl. Cabriolet
Description 2:
Petrol: 1.8L DOHC Turbo (AWD/AWW/AWP), 2.0L SOHC non-Turbo (AEG/APH/AZG). Diesel: 1.9L SOHC Turbo (ALH)
