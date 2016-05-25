Volkswagen VW Golf, GTI, & Jetta (1999-2005)& TDI diesel (1999-2004) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!, --Step-by-step procedures, --Easy-to-follow photos, --Complete troubleshooting section, --Valuable short cuts, --Color spark plug diagnosis

Specific Information: VW Golf, GTI, and Jetta Haynes Repair Manual for 1999 thru 2005 models with four-cylinder engines. Also covers the TDI diesel engine for 1999 thru 2004, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Does not include information specific to models with the VR6 engine, the 5-cylinder engine, 2004 and later TDI-PD diesel engine, R32 AWD models or early 1999 models based on the A3 platform

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11

Pages: 336

Cover: Paperback

Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Part Number: 96018

ISBN: 9781563927089

Author: Haynes Staff

VW Golf GTi & Jetta P&D, incl. Cabriolet

Petrol: 1.8L DOHC Turbo (AWD/AWW/AWP), 2.0L SOHC non-Turbo (AEG/APH/AZG). Diesel: 1.9L SOHC Turbo (ALH)

