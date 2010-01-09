Volkswagen VW New Beetle 1.8 & 2.0L petrol (1998-2010) & 1.9L TDI diesel (1998-2004) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description
Specific Information: VW New Beetle Haynes Repair Manual for 1998 thru 2010 covering 1.8 and 2.0L gasoline engines and 1.9L TDI diesel engine for 1998 thru 2004, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.
Does not include information specific to 2004 and later models with the 1.9L TDI-PD diesel engine
Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 352
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, May 23, 2016
Part Number: 96009
ISBN: 9781563929946
Author: Haynes Staff
Petrol: 1.8L DOHC 16V Turbocharged (D), 2.0L SOHC 16V non-turbo (v), Diesel: 1.9L SOHC 8V Turbocharged (F)
