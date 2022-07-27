Winged Sports Cars and Enduring Innovation (Signed Publisher's Edition)

$1,900.00
Description

Winged Sports Cars and Enduring Innovation (Signed Publisher's Edition) - The International Championship for Manufacturers in Photographs, 1962-1971

2nd hand book in excellent condition, foxing on last page (see images)

This Publishers Edition is limited to 300 and is signed by Mario Andretti, Vic Elford, Dan Gurney, Gerard Larrousse, Nino Vaccarella, Janos Wimpffen and David Bull.

Book Title:
Winged Sports Cars and Enduring Innovation (Signed Publisher's Edition)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2006
Pages:
400
Author:
Janos Wimpffen
