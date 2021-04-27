WRC FIA World Rally Championship 2020 DVD

SKU:
5017559133948
UPC:
5017559133948
MPN:
5017559133948
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Description

In a dramatic year, the World Rally Championship saw one of its most dramatic finishes as the title chase went down to the final round.

Ott Tänak, Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville led the charge, but the season saw great drives from Gus Greensmith, Dani Sordo, Kalle Rovanperä and Esapekka Lappi among others.

Even former champion Sébastien Loeb made an appearance at Rally of Turkey.

With COVID-19 causing the schedule to be completely turned on its head, the WRC organisers managed nothing short of a miracle to complete seven rounds including the thrilling conclusion at ACI Rally Monza.

So sit back and enjoy the action-packed highlights of an incredibly competitive year the like of which (hopefully) we'll not see again.

PAL, 0 all regions, 398 minutes

