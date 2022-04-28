WRC FIA World Rally Championship 2021 DVD

Description

Pal, region code 0 All Regions

Duke is proud to be able to unveil the 2021 World Rally Championship

 

Who can fail to be impressed by the skills and bravery of the world’s best drivers pushing 380bhp+ cars to the limit in the most incredible settings. From Monte Carlo to Monza, the 2021 season sizzled with action as Elfyn Evans and Toyota Gazoo teammate Sebastien Ogier battled for the title. Close behind, seasoned campaigner Thierry Neuville showed the superb consistency he's known for whilst a raft of new young drivers chased hard at every opportunity.

A slew of new and returning rallies meant the calendar looked very different from previous years with some, like Ypres Rally, included for the first time, and other such as Safari Rally and Acropolis Rally making welcome returns.

The two-disc DVD features highlights of every round, with approximately 35 minutes of coverage per event.

Get set for another spectacular review of 380bhp+ cars being pushed to the limits in the most incredible settings.

Buy your personal copy of the Official Review now, knowing you’ll own it forever and can appreciate the amazing spectacle of World Rallying any time you like.

