100 Years of Legends - The Official Celebration of the Le Mans 24 Hours

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781910505885
UPC:
9781910505885
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.50 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$220.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Published in collaboration with the ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest), organisers of the Le Mans 24 Hours, this official book celebrates the centenary of the world’s greatest sports car race.

Besides recalling the most memorable moments in the event’s history, the book takes an imaginative thematic approach in examining a huge range of topics to give a complete picture of the entire period, right up to Ferrari’s victory in the centenary year. All the important subjects have their place, including the great drivers and cars, and are presented in an appealing style with plenty of thought-provoking angles. Technical evolution receives particularly enlightening coverage, with emphasis on the innovations and curiosities so evident at Le Mans over the years. Extensive period illustration blends with ‘infographics’, diagrams, poster artwork and memorabilia to provide a visually vivid presentation. This is the complete story of the Le Mans 24 Hours, told from the inside.

- The drivers: the greats, topped by nine-time winner Tom Kristensen; the rookie winners; pioneering women drivers; tales of exceptional personal endeavour and adversity.

- The manufacturers: Bentley, Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, Ferrari, Jaguar, Ford, Porsche, Matra, Peugeot, Audi and Toyota have been the predominant names over the 100 years and all get their share of attention.

- The cars: the famous winners, from 1923 3-litre Chenard & Walcker to 2023 Ferrari 499P Hypercar, are featured, plus the eccentric machinery that has added fascination over the years.

- The technology: aerodynamic advances and speed landmarks; pioneering engines, including turbine, rotary, diesel, electric and hybrid; tyre and safety developments, and more.

- Numerous other themes: records, trophies, regulations, circuit changes, safety improvements, race organisation, art cars, spectating, atmosphere and curiosities.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
100 Years of Legends - The Official Celebration of the Le Mans 24 Hours
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
336
Author:
Denis Bernard, Basil Davoine, Julien Holtz, Gerard Holt
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

On Sale
24 Hours - 100 Years of Le Mans
Add to Cart

24 Hours - 100 Years of Le Mans

Simon & Schuster

Now: $37.00
Was: $60.00
Award-winning writer Richard Williams tells the remarkable story of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the world's most iconic motorsports events, which celebrates its centenary in 2023. The event was...
Out of stock
2011 Le Mans 24 Hours: Official Review Book

2011 Le Mans 24 Hours - Official Book

Apach

$119.95
The official review of the world's greatest endurance race. An annual published by Apach, authored by C. Moity, J. M. Teissedre, A. Bienvenu. Book Details: Publisher Code: 9782930354590ISBN 13:...
2014 Le Mans 24 Hours: Official Book 2014 Le Mans 24 Hours: Official Book Back Cover
Add to Cart

2014 Le Mans 24 Hours - Official Book

ETAI

$129.95
new book, minor damage to cover, see images ISBN: 9781028300319, Published in 2014, Official Yearbook, English edition, 263 pages, Hardcover A new logo, new technical regulations and fresh...
Out of stock
2012 Le Mans 24 Hours: Official Book

2012 Le Mans 24 Hours - Official Book

Apach

$149.95
Le Mans 24 Hours 2012 the official yearbook of the ACO. The triumph of the new Audi R18 e-tron quattro and the new Hybrid works Toyota. The new publishers of this book kept the tradition of the...
On Sale
Le Mans 24 Hours 2015 Yearbook - front Le Mans 24 Hours 2015 Yearbook - back
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2015 Official Yearbook

Group C

Now: $105.00
Was: $139.95
Authors: Jean-Marc Teissedre, Alain Bienvenu, Christian Moity, Hardbound, English Edition, ISBN: 9791028300807 1st Edition, November 2015 In more ways than one the 83rd Le Mans 24 Hours left its...