100 Years of Legends - The Official Celebration of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Published in collaboration with the ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest), organisers of the Le Mans 24 Hours, this official book celebrates the centenary of the world’s greatest sports car race.

Besides recalling the most memorable moments in the event’s history, the book takes an imaginative thematic approach in examining a huge range of topics to give a complete picture of the entire period, right up to Ferrari’s victory in the centenary year. All the important subjects have their place, including the great drivers and cars, and are presented in an appealing style with plenty of thought-provoking angles. Technical evolution receives particularly enlightening coverage, with emphasis on the innovations and curiosities so evident at Le Mans over the years. Extensive period illustration blends with ‘infographics’, diagrams, poster artwork and memorabilia to provide a visually vivid presentation. This is the complete story of the Le Mans 24 Hours, told from the inside.

- The drivers: the greats, topped by nine-time winner Tom Kristensen; the rookie winners; pioneering women drivers; tales of exceptional personal endeavour and adversity.

- The manufacturers: Bentley, Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, Ferrari, Jaguar, Ford, Porsche, Matra, Peugeot, Audi and Toyota have been the predominant names over the 100 years and all get their share of attention.

- The cars: the famous winners, from 1923 3-litre Chenard & Walcker to 2023 Ferrari 499P Hypercar, are featured, plus the eccentric machinery that has added fascination over the years.

- The technology: aerodynamic advances and speed landmarks; pioneering engines, including turbine, rotary, diesel, electric and hybrid; tyre and safety developments, and more.

- Numerous other themes: records, trophies, regulations, circuit changes, safety improvements, race organisation, art cars, spectating, atmosphere and curiosities.