50 Classic Classics – The Illustrated History of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic 1973-2023

Signed Limited Edition Winner's Card included (see images)

It’s taken 50 years to get here, but finally the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic has a book of its own.

Covering over 600 pages in a hard-bound format, and supporting close to 2500 images, stories, and items of memorabilia, this lavishly illustrated tome of Australia’s greatest oval track race, is a once in a lifetime opportunity to secure a publication that will be seen as the shop window of sprintcar racing, and speedway racing in Australia, if not the world.

Authored by Warrnambool-based journalist and photographer Geoff Rounds, and edited and published by Full Throttle Publishing’s Tony Loxley, this publication covering Premier Speedway’s golden event – in 2023 the 50th running of this race – will set a precedent in motor sport publishing.

The images have been sourced from the finest photographers in the country, and the lay-outs present a kaleidoscope of action from the running of the Australian Modified Sprintcar Championship in 1972, to the first Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic held in 1973, and beyond. All the greatest sprintcar drivers are covered in breathtaking imagery, so too the US stars who have completed against Australia’s best.

What’s more, an eight-page A4 insert will be sent to every purchaser of ‘50 Classic Classics’ covering the 50th anniversary’s race free of charge, as the book’s coverage stops at 2022 with Lachlan McHugh’s fabulous win at Premier Speedway. However, with strictly limited copies available, pre-ordering this book, released in time for the 50th running of the GASC, is recommended as this publication is sure to be a sell-out.

No book ever in Australian motorsport has covered one individual race event like ‘50 Classic Classics’ has – it has been an enormous undertaking from many dedicated people and sponsors, but the end result is a world class publication that speedway racing – and Premier Speedway and its fans – will be proud of.

We would also like to thank South West Conveyancing and Premier Speedway, Warrnambool for their support, and all those who have supported this incredible book.

We could not have done it without you.

author / publisher