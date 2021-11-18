Alfa Romeo Berlina (Patrick Dasse)

Description

This book focuses exclusively on the various model variants of the saloon bodied Berlina from the Tipo 105 series mounting 1750cc and 2000cc engines.

All the photographs contained within the 216 pages are contemporary, most of which are published here for the first time, documenting the different variants of the model. In the respective chapters the modifications to each model of the cars that Alfa Romeo made over the years are documented in detail.

 

The documentation covers the following models produced by Alfa Romeo between 1967 and 1976 in Arese:

Tipo 105.48 1750 Berlina

Tipo 105.71 1750 Berlina U.S.A.

Tipo 105.73 1750 Berlina Automatic

Tipo 105.12 2000 Berlina

Tipo 115.00 2000 Berlina U.S.A.

Tipo 105.54 2000 Berlina Automatic

Tipo 115.36 2000 Berlina

 

Also included is information concerning the vehicle identification numbers and production numbers of the models.

216 pages, 131 black and white photographs and 47 colour photographs.

Size: 25,7 x 22,9 cm

