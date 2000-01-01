Alfa Romeo Montreal (Patrick Dasse)

Hardcover, Book, Published in 2018, 264 pages, ISBN: 9783871661570, English / German Text

This book is exclusively about the Tipo 105.64 Alfa Romeo Montreal.

On 264 pages, this model, which was produced by Alfa Romeo in the years 1971 to 1977, is documented with invariably contemporary, largely unpublished photos.

In addition to the history of development is also the European motorsport activities with the Montreal received, which participated in the years 1973 to 1975 in a few races.

Also included is information about the chassis identification numbers and production quantities of the models.