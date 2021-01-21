Alfa Romeo Tipo 105 RHD - Right Hand Drive (Patrick Dasse)

This book focuses exclusively on the right hand drive model variants of the Tipo 105 series.

All the photographs contained within the 264 pages are contemporary, most of which are published here for the first time, documenting the different variants of the model. In the respective chapters the modifications to each model of the cars that Alfa Romeo made over the years are documented in detail.

The documentation covers the following models produced by Alfa Romeo between 1962 and 1977 in Portello and Arese:

Tipo 105 Giulia

Tipo 105 Giulia GT

Tipo 105 Spider

Tipo 105 Berlina

Tipo 105 Montreal (Sadly there are no photos of this model in this book)

Also included is information concerning the vehicle identification numbers and production numbers of the models.

264 pages, 147 black and white photographs and 10 colour photographs.

Size: 25,7 x 22,9 cm

Weight: 1,5 kg

Language: English – German

Author: Patrick Dasse

ISBN 978-3-87166-096-2

Other products that you