Audi A3 Diesel (Apr 08 - Sept 12) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Hatchback (3-door) and Sportback (5-door) with 1.6 litre (1599cc), 1.9 litre (1896cc) and 2.0 litre (1968cc) Turbo-Diesel engines.

Exclusions:

Does NOT cover petrol models, Quattro or Cabriolet, Does NOT cover new Audi A3 range introduced September 2012

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 384

Cover: Paperback

Published: Friday, September 25, 2015

Part Number: 5912

ISBN: 9780857339126

Author:

Description 1:

Hatchback (3-dr) & Sportback (5-dr)

Description 2:

Petrol: 1.6L (1599cc), 2.0L (1968cc), 1.9L (1896cc)

Description 3:

Not covered: Petrol models, Quattro or Cabriolet

Description 4:

