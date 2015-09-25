Audi A3 Diesel (Apr 08 - Sept 12) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.View AllClose
Exclusions:
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Description 1:
Description 2:
Description 3:
Description 4:
Specific Information: Hatchback (3-door) and Sportback (5-door) with 1.6 litre (1599cc), 1.9 litre (1896cc) and 2.0 litre (1968cc) Turbo-Diesel engines.
Exclusions:
Does NOT cover petrol models, Quattro or Cabriolet, Does NOT cover new Audi A3 range introduced September 2012
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 384
Cover: Paperback
Published: Friday, September 25, 2015
Part Number: 5912
ISBN: 9780857339126
Author:
Description 1:
Hatchback (3-dr) & Sportback (5-dr)
Description 2:
Petrol: 1.6L (1599cc), 2.0L (1968cc), 1.9L (1896cc)
Description 3:
Not covered: Petrol models, Quattro or Cabriolet
Description 4: