Audi A4 Diesel (Mar 08 - Oct 15) Haynes Repair Manual 08 to 65

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the car. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you're a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes!, Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Fault finding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: Complete coverage for your Audi A4 Diesel, Saloon and Estate (Avant) with 2.0 litre (1968cc) turbo-diesel engines

Does NOT cover petrol vehicles, 2.7 litre or 3.0 litre diesel models, Quattro, Allroad, S4, RS4, or Cabriolet, Does NOT cover 7-speed 'S-tronic' automatic transmission, Does NOT cover new Audi A4 range introduced November 2015

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 320

Cover: Paperback

Published: Thursday, March 31, 2016

Part Number: 6300

ISBN: 9781785213007

Sedan, Wagon

Diesel: 2.0L (1968cc)

