Bathurst - Going Global - 10 years of Australia's International Enduro 2011 - 2020 (Aaron Noonan)

FOR the first time, the ultimate history of the Bathurst 12 Hour is being published to mark 10 years of the event catering to exotic GT3 sports cars, a thrilling era of racing that opened the iconic Mount Panorama circuit to the world's most revered and prestigious automotive brands.

Never-before-attempted, this 320-page, hardcover, limited edition collector’s book edited by long-time voice of the race Richard Craill and published by Aaron Noonan’s AN1 Media organisation, will chart the event's rise in global esteem and importance across the last decade, with reflections from key players, winners and influencers throughout the period.

Illustrated by over 500 stunning photos, this book will also feature a photo of every car to have competed in the Bathurst 12 Hour from 2011 through to 2020 including non-starting and non-qualifier cars.

Complementing the recent publications by the publisher that documented every Holden and every Ford to compete in the Bathurst 1000, this book will also be a limited edition release and is bound to also be very popular - so don’t miss out!

The new 'Bathurst: Going Global – 10 Years of Australia's International Enduro 2011-2020' book will feature:

Rare and never-before-published photos of Bathurst 12 Hour race and practice cars from 2011 to 2020, headlined by the exotic, outright class entries including machines produced by Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Honda, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Nissan and Porsche.

Driver names, team names, model details, race time/laps completed, qualifying times and grid positions and miscellaneous notes relating to each car.

A dedicated chapter on each race, recapping the events from that year's running plus its wider context in the growth of the race.

A comprehensive list of results from each running of the Bathurst 12 Hour from 2011 to 2020.

All of the iconic cars, teams and drivers to compete in the GT3 era of the Bathurst 12 Hour.

This book is a must-have for the collection of any Bathurst, motorsport, motoring or automotive enthusiast.