Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 1000 2002 Race Highlights DVD

  • Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 1000 2002 Race Highlights DVD (9340601002173)
$39.95

Description

2002 BOB JANE T-MARTS 1000 BATHURST HIGHLIGHTS

Mark Skaife took his fourth Bathurst win with only a few seconds to spare as he nursed home his Holden Racing Team Commodore, its engine badly overheating. Skaife had taken a superb pole position on Saturday, but he and co-driver Jim Richards did not have an easy ride to victory on Sunday.

At the start they had to fight against the impressively fast OzEmail Ford of Brad Jones/John Bowe, and then against the Kmart Commodore of Greg Murphy/Todd Kelly, the Castrol Commodore of Larry Perkins/Paul Dumbrell and finally the sister Castrol car of Steven Richards/Russell Ingall.

Richards pushed Skaife all the way to the flag, but Skaife kept a cool head while his car overheated and kept his challenger at bay. It was an epic contest held in trying conditions that included rain, hail and shine – the video highlights presentation of the 2002 Bob Jane T-Marts 1000 at Bathurst is one certainly not to be missed.

Cat no BHE7953

Duration:Approximately 2 Hours

