Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 1000 2003 Race Highlights DVD

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9340601002180
UPC:
9340601002180
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 1000 20023 Race Highlights DVD (9340601002180)
  • Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 1000 20023 Race Highlights DVD (9340601002180)
$39.95

Description

2003 BOB JANE T-MARTS 1000 BATHURST HIGHLIGHTS

It began with the so-called ‘Lap of the Gods’ 2m06.9s lap in qualifying from Greg Murphy (that wouldn’t be matched in the top 10 shootout for 14 years), and it ended in similar fashion as Murphy and Rick Kelly raced on to score a dominant victory in their Kmart Commodore.

It was the fifth victory in succession for Holden, and with Rick Kelly sharing the spoils, Kelly became the youngest driver to win the race, the previous mark having been set by Craig Lowndes in 1996.

On this day, Lowndes and co-driver Glenn Seton were second for Ford, ahead of the similar, Supercheap-backed car of Steven Ellery and Luke Youlden.

Cat No BHE7954

Duration: Approximately 2 Hours

View AllClose

Related Products

Bathurst 1000 2013 Highlights DVD
Add to Cart

Chevron

Bathurst 1000 2013 Highlights DVD

$39.95
ISBN: 9318500051257 Supercheap Auto A new era dawns at the fabled Mount Panorama circuit as age-old rivals Holden and Ford welcome back old foes Nissan and Mercedes Benz to the Bathurst grid for the...
$39.95
Add to Cart