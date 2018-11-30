Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 1000 2004 Race Highlights DVD

Bob Jane T-Marts V8 Bathurst 2004 highlights

It will forever be remembered as the year of the Kiwi, the kid and the kangaroo. The 2004 Bathurst 1000 was yet another vintage classic littered with controversy, crashes and crowns.

Again the Mountain provided its full share of heartbreak and elation. There was Peter Brock’s comeback, veteran Jim Richards’ unfortunate stoush with a local track invader, and Greg Murphy bidding for a fourth Bathurst win and a place in the history books.

Set amidst the unique backdrop of Mount Panorama and played out over four gruelling days, the 41st Bathurst 1000 was yet another great epic.

Don’t miss a second of this action packed journey from the exhilarating Shootout through to the end of the 161 lap spectacular.

