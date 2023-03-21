Dalton Watson Fine Books

Bugatti - The Italian Decade (Gautam Sen, Nanette Schrf)

Description

When, in 1987, Romano Artioli and his high-profile associates – Ferruccio Lamborghini, Paolo Stanzani and Jean-Marc Borel – decided to reincarnate Bugatti, one of the most famous automotive marques of all time, they had in Ferruccio Lamborghini, Paolo Stanzani and design legend Marcello Gandini, three of the most prominent names in the Italian supercar firmament, suggesting a bright future for the marque.

Eight years later, Artioli’s dream was over. Bankruptcy was declared, the factory was closed, and the beautiful campus reduced to a ghost building. Not even a decade had passed between the first germs of an idea and the end in 1995, yet there are enough ingredients for an exciting action-filled story: discord, rivalry, pride, power, money, prestige, stars, crises and a dramatic end.

What happened? Why did it happen? Bugatti: The Italian Decade answers all that and more.

  • 400 pages
  • Hard cover with dust jacket
  • 219mm x 304mm (portrait format)
  • 790 images
  • Author: Gautam Sen
