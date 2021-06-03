Tom Tjaarda - Master of Proportions (Gautam Sen)

Hardcover book, published in 2021, 474 pages, ISBN: 9781854433138

A comprehensive, richly illustrated appraisal of the life of this automotive design giant.

Few automotive designers have as impressive a resume as Tom Tjaarda. Among automotive enthusiasts, his name is synonymous with the De Tomaso, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Innocenti, and Lancia marques, but he also is responsible for the successful workaday Ford Fiesta. Raised in Detroit when the American Dream was beating out its rock 'n' roll rhythm, Tjaarda moved to Europe, where he had a ringside seat at the heart of automotive styling activities in the Mecca of vehicle design, Turin, in its heyday. The lessons he learned there helped make him one of the most influential and important designers of the second half of the twentieth century. Tom Tjaarda: Master of Proportions is a comprehensive, richly illustrated appraisal of the life of this design giant, featuring all his designs, both automotive and in other fields.