Tom Tjaarda - Master of Proportions (Gautam Sen)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854433138
UPC:
9781854433138
MPN:
9781854433138
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$285.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover book, published in 2021, 474 pages, ISBN: 9781854433138

A comprehensive, richly illustrated appraisal of the life of this automotive design giant.

Few automotive designers have as impressive a resume as Tom Tjaarda. Among automotive enthusiasts, his name is synonymous with the De Tomaso, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Innocenti, and Lancia marques, but he also is responsible for the successful workaday Ford Fiesta. Raised in Detroit when the American Dream was beating out its rock 'n' roll rhythm, Tjaarda moved to Europe, where he had a ringside seat at the heart of automotive styling activities in the Mecca of vehicle design, Turin, in its heyday. The lessons he learned there helped make him one of the most influential and important designers of the second half of the twentieth century. Tom Tjaarda: Master of Proportions is a comprehensive, richly illustrated appraisal of the life of this design giant, featuring all his designs, both automotive and in other fields.

View AllClose

Related Products

Tom Kristensen - The Book (9788740024296)
Add to Cart

Tom Kristensen - The Book

$220.00
Hardcover, published in 2015, 304 pages. 304 PAGES OF RARE AND NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN PHOTOS OF THE NINE-TIME LE MANS LEGEND TOM KRISTENSEN'S MORE THAN 35 YEAR CAREER IN RACING. INCLUDES COMMENTS AND...
Tom Hartley - The Dealmaker (9781787115675) Tom Hartley - The Dealmaker (9781787115675)
Add to Cart

Tom Hartley - The Dealmaker

Veloce Publishing

$49.95
Product Details Publisher: Veloce ISBN: 978-1-787115-67-5 By Tom Hartley Hardback • 14.8x21cm • 240 pages • 179 pictures The inspirational story of Tom Hartley ‘The Dealmaker...
Allard: The Inside Story (Tom Lush) (9780900549304) Allard: The Inside Story (Tom Lush) (9780900549304)
Add to Cart

Allard: The Inside Story (Tom Lush)

MRP

$450.00
Author: Tom Lush, Hardcover, 207 Pages, ISBN: 9780900549304, First Edition, 1977**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION** A complete account of Sydney Allard's career, from amateur trials driver...
Out of stock
Dragging And Driving (Tom MacPherson) (B0007DYKD8)

Dragging And Driving (Tom MacPherson)

$75.00
Author: Tom MacPherson, Hardbound, 191 Pages, ISBN: B0007DYKD8, First Published ,1960 - (6th Impression) - Ex-Library book in excellent condition ! • Jim's birthday was two weeks ago...