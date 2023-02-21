Visions In Design (Paolo Martin, With Gautam Sen)

The world of automotive design knows the name of Paolo Martin, who is, no doubt, one of Italy’s design greats. Not only has he designed some of the most important milestone cars from the 1960s and 1970s, such as the Fiat 130 Coupé, the Lancia Beta Montecarlo and the Ferrari Modulo, but he has also been the creative mind behind several landmark motorcycle and scooter designs for Benelli, Gilera, Moto Guzzi and Piaggio, as well as several beautiful boats, industrial products, and even a typewriter. One of Italy’s most prolific designers, Paolo Martin writes about his life, his designs, his thinking, and his design philosophy in Paolo Martin: Visions in Design.

One of the world’s leading and highly influential automobile designers since the last half century

First time a book that features all designs by Martin; including cars, two-wheelers, boats, industrial designs, and household products

Features the design process and thinking behind cars like the Fiat 130 Coupe, the Peugeot 104, the Lancia Beta Montecarlo, and the Rolls-Royce Camargue

Including several legendary concept cars such as the Pininfarina Dino Berlinetta Competition, the BMC 1800 Aerodynamica and the Ferrari Modulo

Also, motorcycles and scooters such as the Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans, the Benelli 350 Sport and the 750/6 and the Gilera GSA 50