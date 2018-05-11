Cars Of The King - Brock at Bathurst 1969 - 2004 The Complete Vehicle History (Special Collector's Edition)

  • Cars Of The King - Brock at Bathurst 1969 - 2004 The Complete Vehicle History (Special Collectors Edition)
Description

Product Description: Cars Of The King - Peter Brock Collector's Edition Magazine

Product Specifications: A4 Size, 144 page soft cover magazine.

About This Product: Peter Brock and Bathurst - they remain the two biggest elements in Australian motorsport history.

Aaron Noonan and the V8 Sleuth team has produced a totally unique, limited print run, special collector's edition publication focused on the history of the cars driven by the nine-time winner of 'The Great Race'.

This 144-page soft cover magazine documents all of the cars raced by the 'King of the Mountain' in the race that made him famous, including a range of never-before-published photographs.

From the very first 1969 Monaro GTS 350 through Toranas, Commodores and even a BMW and Ford Sierra, all of the cars from Brock's Bathurst career covering 1969 to 2004 are included.

Featuring race stats, fast facts and interesting insights from a selection of Brock's co-drivers, this publication is a celebration of Australia's most famous driver and the cars that carried him around Mount Panorama.

