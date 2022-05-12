Cars We Loved in the 1960s (Giles Chapman)

  • Cars We Loved in the 1960s (Giles Chapman) (9780752494319)
If you owned a car in 1960s Britain, then you ll love this blast back in time to when driving was still fun, highway speed limits were unheard-of (well, until 1965 anyway), and buying a new car was a thrilling family event. It was a golden period for iconic classic cars the Mini Cooper, Jaguar E-type, AC Cobra and MGB but also a time when British manufacturers really got their act together with stylish family models. Who can forget great little runabouts with evocative names like Anglia, Herald, Imp, Viva, Cortina and Hunter? Meanwhile, Rovers, Triumphs and Jags were delighting executives as they cruised along near-empty motorways. It was too good to last, of course, with regulations looming and fancy foreign cars creeping on to Britain s driveways by the end of the decade. In this richly illustrated book, Giles Chapman recalls all the key cars of the era that you probably owned or at least coveted and brings the swinging 60s back to life.

