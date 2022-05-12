Cars We Loved in the 1980s (Giles Chapman)

Description
It was brash and it was loud the 1980s put paid to the glumness of the 70s and nowhere was that more obvious than in the cars we drove, which took a quantum leap in durability, performance, equipment and style. They had to: Japanese quality and European design were luring away ever more customers. Features such as fuel injection, turbochargers, computer-controlled systems and four-wheel drive became commonplace. This was also the decade that brought us the people-carrier and the off-roader, new classes of car that radically reshaped family transport. Meanwhile, seatbelt-wearing became law, the M25 opened, speed cameras appeared and ram-raiding was the new motoring nemesis. Relive everything car-related in Britain in the 1980s with Giles Chapman.
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Cars We Loved in the 1980s
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2021
|
Pages:
|
160
|
Author:
|
Giles Chapman