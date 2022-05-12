Cars We Loved in the 1970s (Giles Chapman)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780752494326
UPC:
9780752494326
MPN:
9780752494326
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Cars We Loved in the 1970s (Giles Chapman) (9780752494326)
  • Cars We Loved in the 1970s (Giles Chapman) (9780752494326)
$40.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The 1970s saw some ground-breaking new metal in British showrooms - the Renault 5 established the new 'supermini' class, the Volkswagen Golf gave the average family car a hatchback and top quality, the Ford Capri made sporty cars The 1970s saw some ground-breaking new metal in British showrooms: the Renault 5 established the new supermini class, the Volkswagen Golf gave the average family car a hatchback and top quality, the Ford Capri made sporty cars available to everyone and, despite all of this, that old favourite the Ford Cortina continued to rule the sales charts. It was a funny old time to be a driver, and Britain started to experience a love/hate relationship with the four-wheeled machine that previously symbolised nothing but speed and freedom. The economic rollercoaster sent fuel prices soaring, while the country s roads left something to be desire, and then there was the issue of those cars themselves: it seemed British manufacturers, beset by striking workers and falling quality standards, were stalling as Japan s Datsuns and Toyotas cruised off with contented customers. Giles Chapman documents the whole turbulent decade stunningly illustrated book, from the cars that dominated our motoring lives to the much-maligned Morris Marina and Reliant Robin actually helped drivers out of a jam.

 

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Cars We Loved in the 1970s
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2020
Pages:
159
Author:
Giles Chapman
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
The Mini Story Giles Chapman - front The Mini Story Giles Chapman - back

The Mini Story Giles Chapman

$29.95
Author: Giles Chapman, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780752462820, 2014 Reprint of 2011 1st Edition   It's the small car everyone loves to eulogise because it oozes energetic fun, classless...
Cars We Loved in the 1990s (Giles Chapman) (9780750993180) Cars We Loved in the 1990s (Giles Chapman) (9780750993180)
Add to Cart

Cars We Loved in the 1990s (Giles Chapman)

The History Press

$40.00
The 1980s car era had been brash and loud - but the 1990s that followed was markedly more sober, stylish and sophisticated. A period when safety and durability improved . . . even though insurance...