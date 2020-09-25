Reliant Robin - Britain's Most Bizarre Car (Giles Chapman)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780750967594
UPC:
9780750967594
MPN:
9780750967594
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.70 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$59.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Spanning four decades, the Reliant Robin was a familiar, if eccentric, fixture on Britain’s roads; an object of amusement to those who didn’t understand its ultra-thrifty ways and a source of pride to the many thousands of owners who did. During a time of deep recession in 1970s Britain, this stylish little car from Tamworth became a massive hit, boasting low fuel consumption and cheap tax. Reliant couldn’t make them fast enough, until a culture of more sophisticated car buyers saw it go into eventual decline. From its beginnings in 1973 to its demise almost thirty years later, Giles Chapman traces the colourful history of the most famous and iconic three-wheeled car in Britain.

Publisher: The History Press
Number of pages:112
Binding: SBD
Published in 2016

View AllClose

Related Products

The Mini Story Giles Chapman - front The Mini Story Giles Chapman - back
Add to Cart

The Mini Story Giles Chapman

$29.95
Author: Giles Chapman, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780752462820, 2014 Reprint of 2011 1st Edition   It's the small car everyone loves to eulogise because it oozes energetic fun, classless...
Reliant Regal & Robin (9780750925211) -front Reliant Regal & Robin (9780750925211) - back
Add to Cart

Reliant Regal & Robin

Suttons Publishing

$250.00
Author: Don Pither, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780750925211, 1st Edition, 2001 he Reliant Robin is one of the most popular three-wheeled cars of all time. This distinctive, simple, efficient,...
Reliant Sports Cars (9780750923880) - front Reliant Sports Cars (9780750923880) - back
Add to Cart

Reliant Sports Cars

Suttons Publishing

$99.95
Author: Don Pither, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780750923880, 1st Edition, 2000 The Reliant Scimitar is one of the most successful and distinctive British sportscars In almost 20 years, from 1968...