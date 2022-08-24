Citroen Cars 1934 to 1986 - A Pictorial History (Julian Parish, 2022)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787116368
UPC:
9781787116368
MPN:
9781787116368
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24 hrs from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Of all the French car manufacturers, Citroen has the most enthusiastic following. During the half-century covered by this book, it produced the most technologically advanced cars of the time, including the Traction Avant, 2CV, DS and SM. This handy full-colour guide has individual chapters devoted to each of these models, together with the Ami, GS, CX, BX and the first models produced under Peugeot’s ownership. UK-built models and car-derived vans are included. Each chapter provides an introduction to the design and evolution of each model, as well as detailed technical information. Production numbers and dates are given, and there are details of special coachbuilt versions and limited editions. The guide is illustrated in full colour, with recent and archive photographs. Dashboard instrument layouts and gearchange patterns are also shown. Julian Parish is an experienced professional author and translator who has written on many makes of car, but his first car was a Citroen Dyane. He has lived in France for 25 years and has followed the marque at car shows and museums throughout the country.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Citroen Cars 1934 to 1986 - A Pictorial History
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
152
Author:
Julian Parish
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Citroen Traction Avant Gold Portfolio 1934 - 1957 Citroen Traction Avant Gold Portfolio 1934 - 1957

Citroen Traction Avant Gold Portfolio 1934 - 1957

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . A compilation of 60 articles covering the Citroen Traction Avant from 1934 to 1957. Articles include: Road tests, New model introductions, Performance data, Historical...
Out of stock
Wolseley Cars 1948 to 1975 - A Pictorial History

Wolseley Cars 1948 to 1975 - A Pictorial History

Veloce Publishing

$29.95
Author: David Rowe, Softbound, 80 Pages, ISBN:9781787110786, First published in July, 2017  Wolseley cars are easily recognised by their illuminated radiator badges and unique front grilles,...
Out of stock
Triumph & Standard Cars 1945 to 1984 - A Pictorial History Triumph & Standard Cars 1945 to 1984 - A Pictorial History

Triumph & Standard Cars 1945 to 1984 - A Pictorial History

Veloce Publishing

$27.75
Features • A photographic history of all Standard cars from 1945 to 1963 • A photographic history of all Triumph cars from 1945 to 1984 • A brief history of each model • Technical detail for each...