Citroen Cars 1934 to 1986 - A Pictorial History (Julian Parish, 2022)

Of all the French car manufacturers, Citroen has the most enthusiastic following. During the half-century covered by this book, it produced the most technologically advanced cars of the time, including the Traction Avant, 2CV, DS and SM. This handy full-colour guide has individual chapters devoted to each of these models, together with the Ami, GS, CX, BX and the first models produced under Peugeot’s ownership. UK-built models and car-derived vans are included. Each chapter provides an introduction to the design and evolution of each model, as well as detailed technical information. Production numbers and dates are given, and there are details of special coachbuilt versions and limited editions. The guide is illustrated in full colour, with recent and archive photographs. Dashboard instrument layouts and gearchange patterns are also shown. Julian Parish is an experienced professional author and translator who has written on many makes of car, but his first car was a Citroen Dyane. He has lived in France for 25 years and has followed the marque at car shows and museums throughout the country.