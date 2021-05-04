Morris Cars 1948-1984 - Pictorial History (A Pictorial History)

Description

Hardcover book, published in 2021, ISBN: 9781787110557, 144 pages

A handy guidebook to all the Morris cars produced between 1948 and 1984. Morris was a prominent marque in Britain and around the world from the outset of production in 1913. In the postwar era Morris cars were exported throughout the world and many were assembled in overseas plants. Many Morris models retain an enthusiastic following today, even though the last car was produced in 1984. Illustrated in full colour, and with detailed information including colour schemes, optional equipment and technical specifications, this is a complete catalogue of the cars of that era, and will be an invaluable identification guide for anyone interested in these classic British cars. Written by marque expert, Ray Newell, who has had a long association with Morris Cars, been Secretary of the Morris Minor Owners Club since 1983, and a founder member of the Morris Vehicles Association in 2013.

