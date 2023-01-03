Concours Year 2022 - Limited Slipcased Publisher's Edition

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781916245655
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$310.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Strictly limited to a maximum of 200 copies. Cover printed on silk paper and presented in a stunning limited-edition slipcase.

Now in its fourth edition, the Concours Year, presented by Hagerty, is a celebration of the greatest Concours d’Elegance events from around the world. The book includes Best in Class and Best in Show results from more than 50 concours. The Concours Year is the most comprehensive review of the concours scene published. Nearly 300 pages, hardbound and with more than 1000 images of some of the world’s most important cars, this is a book to treasure.

 

-A Year in Concours: The very best of 2022

-Class and Best in Show Winners from Concours events in 2022

-Concept Lawn 2022 – the very best of the new and concept cars seen at Concours

-Concours People: Bruce Meyers, Max Hunt

-Feature: Hot Rodding

-Feature: 60 Years of the Ferrari 250 GTO

-What’s coming in 2023

 

Class and Best of Show results from the following Concours:

Sydney Harbour Concours, Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Dinard d’Elegance, Classic-Gala Schwetzingen, Motorsport Rendezvous, Cavallino Classic Modena, Poltu Quatu Classic, Intermarque Concours d’Elegance, Concours South Africa, Concours d’Elégance Suisse, Salon Privé Concours, Salon Privé London, The Bridge, Cavallino Classic Middle East, Cavallino Classic Florida, Heveningham Hall, Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, Las Vegas Concours, San Marino Motor Classic, Hilton Head Concours, Radnor Concours d’Elegance, St. Michaels, Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, Audrain’s Newport Concours, The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering, Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, Concours of Elegance Hampton Court Palace, Valetta Concours d’Elegance, Concours d’ Elegance at Copshaholm, Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, The Amelia, Greenwich Concours, Detroit Concours, Zoute Grand Prix, La Jolla, Lime Rock Concours, Concours on Savile Row, Antwerp Concours d’Elegance, Concours in the Hills, Lopresto Miniature Concours d’Elegance, Concorso Villa D’este, Ascona Concours, Boca Raton, Motorcar Cavalcade, Concours d’Elegance Tegernsee, Chantilly Arts et Elegance, Ironstone plus more!

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Concours Year 2022 - Limited Slipcased Publisher's Edition
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
272
Author:
Various
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Ferrari

Ferrari (Slipcased Edition)

$89.99
ISBN: 9783848004348 It all began in Maranello, a small town south of Modena, Italy, where Enzo Ferrari created a make of car that would conquer the realm of automobile enthusiasts for...
Out of stock
Buick: A Complete History (Slipcased Edition) (9780915038190)

Buick - A Complete History (Slipcased Edition)

$150.00
Authors: Terry B.Dunham and Lawrence R.Gustin with the staff of Automobile Quarterly,444 Pages,ISBN: 9780915038190,  Hardbound in Slipcase **Second-Hand book in excellent unread...
Concours Year 2022 - Standard Edition
Add to Cart

Concours Year 2022 - Standard Edition

$220.00
Now in its fourth edition, the Concours Year, presented by Hagerty, is a celebration of the greatest Concours d’Elegance events from around the world. The book includes Best in Class and Best in Show...