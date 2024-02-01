Concours Year 2023 - Publishers Edition

Strictly limited to a maximum of 200 copies. Cover printed on silk paper and presented in a stunning limited-edition slipcase.

Now in its fifth edition, The Concours Year, presented by Weathertech, is a celebration of the greatest Concours d’Elegance events from around the world. The book includes Special Awards, Best in Class and Best in Show results from more than 50 concours. The Concours Year is the most comprehensive review of the concours scene published. Nearly 300 pages, hardbound and with more than 1000 images of some of the world’s most important cars, this is a book to treasure.

A Year in Concours: The very best of 2023

Class and Best in Show Winners from Concours events in 2023



Concours People: The Entrant – Fritz Burkard; The Judge – David Lillywhite; The Restorer – Clark & Carter; The Organiser – Byron DeFoor



Highlights and Trends of 2023



Concept Lawn (new concept cars shown at concours events throughout the year)



Looking Ahead to 2024



The India Experience – a behind the scene look at the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance in Delhi



Concours Judging Rules Explained – a judging rules deep-dive written by the experienced judge Chris Kramer.



Also introducing the inaugural Concours Year Awards.



And documenting Class and Best of Show results from the following Concours:



Cavallino Classic Middle East, 21 Gun Salute, Cavallino Classic Palm Beach, Concours in the Hills, Intermarque Concours d’Elegance, The Amelia, Sydney Harbour Concours, La Jolla Concours, Motorcar Cavalcade, Lugano Elegance, Cavallino Classic Modena, Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Concours on Savile Row, Valetta Concours, Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, London Concours, Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, Concours d’Elegance Suisse, Dinard Elegance, Rodeo Drive Concours, Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, Poltu Quatu Classic, Heveningham Concours, Cartier Style et Luxe (Festival of Speed), Zurich Classic Car Award (ZCCA), Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Misselwood Concours d’Elegance, San Marino Motor Classic, Salon Privé, Classic-Gala Schwetzingen, Concours of Elegance Hampton Court, Radnor Hunt Concours d’Elegance, Concours d’Elegance Tegernsee, Antwerp Concours d’Elegance, Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Ironstone, Detroit Concours, St Michaels, Ascona Concours d’Elegance, The Boston Cup, Audrain Newport Concours and much more!