Concours Year 2022 - Standard Edition

Now in its fourth edition, the Concours Year, presented by Hagerty, is a celebration of the greatest Concours d’Elegance events from around the world. The book includes Best in Class and Best in Show results from more than 50 concours. The Concours Year is the most comprehensive review of the concours scene published. Nearly 300 pages, hardbound and with more than 1000 images of some of the world’s most important cars, this is a book to treasure.

-A Year in Concours: The very best of 2022

-Class and Best in Show Winners from Concours events in 2022

-Concept Lawn 2022 – the very best of the new and concept cars seen at Concours

-Concours People: Bruce Meyers, Max Hunt

-Feature: Hot Rodding

-Feature: 60 Years of the Ferrari 250 GTO

-What’s coming in 2023

Class and Best of Show results from the following Concours:

Sydney Harbour Concours, Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Dinard d’Elegance, Classic-Gala Schwetzingen, Motorsport Rendezvous, Cavallino Classic Modena, Poltu Quatu Classic, Intermarque Concours d’Elegance, Concours South Africa, Concours d’Elégance Suisse, Salon Privé Concours, Salon Privé London, The Bridge, Cavallino Classic Middle East, Cavallino Classic Florida, Heveningham Hall, Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, Las Vegas Concours, San Marino Motor Classic, Hilton Head Concours, Radnor Concours d’Elegance, St. Michaels, Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, Audrain’s Newport Concours, The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering, Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, Concours of Elegance Hampton Court Palace, Valetta Concours d’Elegance, Concours d’ Elegance at Copshaholm, Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, The Amelia, Greenwich Concours, Detroit Concours, Zoute Grand Prix, La Jolla, Lime Rock Concours, Concours on Savile Row, Antwerp Concours d’Elegance, Concours in the Hills, Lopresto Miniature Concours d’Elegance, Concorso Villa D’este, Ascona Concours, Boca Raton, Motorcar Cavalcade, Concours d’Elegance Tegernsee, Chantilly Arts et Elegance, Ironstone plus more!