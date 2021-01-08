Concours Yearbook 2019

The Concours d’Elegance market within the historic car world is one of the most vibrant and growing sectors.

From its grass roots as a competitive element in most classic car club shows through to the international concours that attract multi-million pound works of art fighting for top honours, it is a major industry supporting multiple stakeholders.

The Concours Year will be the first publication to celebrate the best concours from around the world.

Published in November each year it will document the class and overall winners from each of the major Concours, creating a publication of record for that year’s key events.

The Concours Year will also create a social reference to the concours scene, documenting the people and the locations including profiles of some of the key collectors and individuals participating in the market.

● Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

● Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

● Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

● The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

● Concours of Elegance Hampton Court

● Salon Privé

● Cavallino Classic

● Concorso d'Eleganza Kyoto

● La Jolla Concours d'Elegance

● Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

● Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance

● Heveningham Concours

● Automobile Concours Monaco

● Intermarque (New Zealand)

● Sydney Concours d’Elegance

● Greenbrier Concours

● Chantilly Arts et Elegance Richard Mille

● Cartier Style et Luxe

● Misselwood Concours d'Elegance

● Hillsborough Concours d'Elegance

● Suisse Concours d’Elegance

● Concours of America (St Johns)

● Schloss Dyck Classic Days

● Concours d'Elégance Bürkliplatz-Zurich

● Concours d’Elegance Paleis Soestdijk

● Radnor Hunt Concours d'Elegance

● Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance

● Audrain's Newport Concours

● Zoute Grand Prix

● London Concours

● San Marino Motor Classic

● Valetta Concours d’Elegance

Concours covered by The Concours Year

Editorial features

Alongside the results of each concours, the Yearbook will include a number of features that will enhance the publication and provide added interest

● An insider's guide to concours

● A judge’s view

● An entrants view

● A sponsor’s view

● An organisers view

● Key trends in the concours scene

● In depth interview with Sandra Kaskey-Button Chairman of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

● Profiles on some of the very best cars bought to Concours in 2019

● Bentley – a celebration of 100 years

● Lalique Mascots special feature

● And more...

The Concours Year - the Basics

Pagination: 240 + covers

Size: 320mm x 245mm portrait

Advertising pages: 45 pages

Editorial pages: 195 pages

Text paper: 150gsm Finesse Silk

Cover finish: Matt Laminate / Spot UV

The Concours Year - lavish in every respect – oversized, beautifully produced, and a book to be collected.