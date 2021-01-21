Concours Yearbook 2020

2020 has been an extraordinary year for Concours. With many Concours events cancelled, the Concours Year celebrates those that were fortunate enough to go ahead and documents those that were not able to proceed. The book will also include a greater number of features and a preview of over 50 Concours that are scheduled to run in 2021. Despite the low of 2020, there are a number of new Concours planned for 2021.

Plan your year with the comprehensive guide in the Concours Year:

A Year in Concours: The extraordinary year that was 2020



Class and Best in Show Winners from Concours events in 2020



The future of Concours. How has the future of Concours been impacted by the Coronavirus with Sandra Button, Donald Osborne, Bruce Meyer, McKeel Hagerty and Winston Goodfellow



Archaeological Restoration - Miles Collier on his unique approach to restoration



Collector Profiles - an inside view on the strategies of some of the world’s major collectors



Concours People: The Organisers story



Concours Car Profiles - which models consistently win at the key concours?



The importance of youth - how do we encourage the next generation to engage with concours events



Complete preview of the 2021 Concours season



2020 Calendar of Concours

Plus much more