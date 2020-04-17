Dick Johnson Racing / DJR Team Penske 40 Years of Cars 1980-2019 (Aaron Noonan, Will Dale)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
V8SBDJR40
UPC:
V8SBDJR40
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Dick Johnson Racing / DJR Team Penske 40 Years of Cars 1980-2019
  • Dick Johnson Racing / DJR Team Penske 40 Years of Cars 1980-2019
  • Dick Johnson Racing / DJR Team Penske 40 Years of Cars 1980-2019
  • Dick Johnson Racing / DJR Team Penske 40 Years of Cars 1980-2019

AVAILABLE IN JANUARY 202

$119.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Please Note: This book is available to pre-order. We currently expect it to arrive in our warehouse in late January 2020. International shipping is available, exact rates are calculated at checkout.

The official history by Aaron Noonan & Will Dale

Product Specifications:

  • 400 Page (estimated) hardcover book
  • Size: (W) 300mm X (H) 240mm
  • Limited Edition with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Dick Johnson
  • Produced by V8 Sleuth’s award-winning author Aaron Noonan and Will Dale

About This Product:

Covering four decades, this official book captures the amazing history of Dick Johnson Racing and DJR Team Penske via the racing achievements of its individual race cars.

With nearly 50 cars profiled, the book follows on from the sold-out publication by the same production house documenting the history of every Holden Racing Team race car.

This book will feature all of the iconic Johnson team cars, starting with the Tru-Blu Ford Falcon XD that Johnson drove at Bathurst in 1980, infamously colliding with a rock that had spilled out onto the circuit.

It features the famous Greens-Tuf Falcons and Mustangs, turbocharged Shell Sierras and Falcons as well as the current-day Shell V-Power Ford Mustang Supercars run by DJR Team Penske - and every car in between!

The team’s Bathurst and Championship-winning cars are included, each car’s racing history presented in a stunning layout along with a special focus placed on each car’s performances at ‘The Great Race’ at Bathurst.

A wide range of never-before-published photos will feature in this book packed with rare content. 

This hardcover book will be produced in an exclusive limited edition print run and each copy will come with an individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity signed by Dick Johnson making it not only an official historic resource but a truly special collectable item.

Australian-made and printed in Australia via green printing methods, this book is a must-have for the collection of any Dick Johnson, DJR/DJRTP, Ford, Bathurst, motorsport, motoring or automotive enthusiast.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Penske Racing Team: 40 Years Of Excellence Penske Racing Team: 40 Years Of Excellence

Penske Racing Team - 40 Years Of Excellence

Iconografix

$99.95
By: Alan Hummel . From its modest beginnings behind a Philadelphia-area watchmaker's shop some 40 years ago, the Penske Racing Team, more than any other organization, has influenced the development,...