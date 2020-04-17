Dick Johnson Racing / DJR Team Penske 40 Years of Cars 1980-2019 (Aaron Noonan, Will Dale)

Please Note: This book is available to pre-order. We currently expect it to arrive in our warehouse in late January 2020. International shipping is available, exact rates are calculated at checkout.

The official history by Aaron Noonan & Will Dale

Product Specifications:

400 Page (estimated) hardcover book

Size: (W) 300mm X (H) 240mm

Limited Edition with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Dick Johnson

Produced by V8 Sleuth’s award-winning author Aaron Noonan and Will Dale

About This Product:

Covering four decades, this official book captures the amazing history of Dick Johnson Racing and DJR Team Penske via the racing achievements of its individual race cars.



With nearly 50 cars profiled, the book follows on from the sold-out publication by the same production house documenting the history of every Holden Racing Team race car.



This book will feature all of the iconic Johnson team cars, starting with the Tru-Blu Ford Falcon XD that Johnson drove at Bathurst in 1980, infamously colliding with a rock that had spilled out onto the circuit.



It features the famous Greens-Tuf Falcons and Mustangs, turbocharged Shell Sierras and Falcons as well as the current-day Shell V-Power Ford Mustang Supercars run by DJR Team Penske - and every car in between!

The team’s Bathurst and Championship-winning cars are included, each car’s racing history presented in a stunning layout along with a special focus placed on each car’s performances at ‘The Great Race’ at Bathurst.



A wide range of never-before-published photos will feature in this book packed with rare content.

This hardcover book will be produced in an exclusive limited edition print run and each copy will come with an individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity signed by Dick Johnson making it not only an official historic resource but a truly special collectable item.



Australian-made and printed in Australia via green printing methods, this book is a must-have for the collection of any Dick Johnson, DJR/DJRTP, Ford, Bathurst, motorsport, motoring or automotive enthusiast.