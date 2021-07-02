Electric Cars - The Expert Q & A Guide (Peter Henshaw)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787115835
UPC:
9781787115835
MPN:
9781787115835
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$30.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Paperback, Published in 2021, 64 pages, ISBN: 9781787115835

A simple, straightforward guide to buying your first electric car. Why go electric now when other fuels are still widely available? What are the pros and cons? How do I charge it? What public or private charge point options are there? Are electric cars really greener than petrol/diesel cars? How do electric cars work? All this and more is explained with a minimum of jargon and tech speak. With a look at electric motorcycles, classic cars, records and racers, this handy guide is a must-read for anyone interested in the future of personal transport.

View AllClose

Related Products

Electric Cars The Future is Now Electric Cars The Future is Now
Add to Cart

Electric Cars The Future is Now

Veloce Publishing

$18.50
By: Arvid Linde . Description What if we all had to say goodbye to petrol cars tomorrow? Would you be ready? This book will help you find out All you really need to know about electric cars A...
Out of stock
A History of Electric Cars

A History of Electric Cars

$89.99
Author: Nigel Burton, ISBN: 9781847974617 One hundred years ago electric cars were the most popular automobiles in the world. In the late nineteenth century and at the start of the...
TVR Cars of The Peter Wheeler Era (9781847979971) TVR Cars of The Peter Wheeler Era (9781847979971) Back
Add to Cart

TVR Cars of The Peter Wheeler Era

Crowood

$109.95
Author: Ralph Dodds ISBN: 9781847979971PUBLISHED: 19/10/2015PAGES: 208BINDING: HardbackSIZE: 260x215 mmINSIDE: 300 colour photographs Fur nearly sixty years. NR produced some of he most thrilling and...
Out of stock
Making Cars at Crewe (By Peter Ollerhead) Making Cars at Crewe (By Peter Ollerhead)

Making Cars at Crewe (By Peter Ollerhead)

Suttons Publishing

$59.95
ISBN: 9780750943284, paperback, published in 2006, paperback In 1998 there was a complex takeover of Rolls-Royce Motors that resulted in Volkswagen taking ownership of the factory in Crewe, together...