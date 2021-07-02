Electric Cars - The Expert Q & A Guide (Peter Henshaw)

Paperback, Published in 2021, 64 pages, ISBN: 9781787115835

A simple, straightforward guide to buying your first electric car. Why go electric now when other fuels are still widely available? What are the pros and cons? How do I charge it? What public or private charge point options are there? Are electric cars really greener than petrol/diesel cars? How do electric cars work? All this and more is explained with a minimum of jargon and tech speak. With a look at electric motorcycles, classic cars, records and racers, this handy guide is a must-read for anyone interested in the future of personal transport.